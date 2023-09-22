First Financial Corp IN Sells 705 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.