First Financial Corp IN Has $816,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $199.96 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.80 and its 200-day moving average is $212.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

