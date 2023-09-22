First Financial Corp IN Has $1.16 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.