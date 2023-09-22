First Financial Corp IN Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $95.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.