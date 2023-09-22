Financial Survey: Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) versus Creative Edge Nutrition (OTCMKTS:FITX)

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) and Creative Edge Nutrition (OTCMKTS:FITX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and Creative Edge Nutrition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals -0.81% -1.79% -0.92% Creative Edge Nutrition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eton Pharmaceuticals and Creative Edge Nutrition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Creative Edge Nutrition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.42%. Given Eton Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eton Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Creative Edge Nutrition.

23.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and Creative Edge Nutrition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals $21.25 million 5.71 -$9.02 million N/A N/A Creative Edge Nutrition N/A N/A N/A 0.00 -0.25

Creative Edge Nutrition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals beats Creative Edge Nutrition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning. It also provides Zeneo hydrocortisone autoinjector for the treatment of adrenal crisis; Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis; EPRONTIA, a liquid formulation of topiramate; ZONISADE, a liquid formulation of zonisamide for the treatment of partial seizures in patients with epilepsy; and Lamotrigine for Oral Suspension for the treatment of epilepsy. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Deer Park, Illinois.

About Creative Edge Nutrition

(Get Free Report)

Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. develops and sells a portfolio of healthoriented nutrition products. The company offers products in the categories of weight loss, metabolic enhancement, recovery/well-being, muscle enhancement and stimulation, and natural line. Its products include MetaBolic Xtreme, a product for weight loss; Hyper-Infusion, a pre-workout powder to enhance endurance and strength; Alpha-Drive, a product for post cycle therapy; Amino Plex, an intra-workout recovery catalyst; Chia Plex, a product for health and well being; and Hemp Nutra Tea and Nutra Coffee additives. The company was formerly known as Laufer Bridge Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. in April 2012. Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. is based in Madison Heights, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.