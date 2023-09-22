Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,036 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

