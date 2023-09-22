Financial Connections Group Inc. Buys 207 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average is $112.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.