Financial Connections Group Inc. Acquires New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $97.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.