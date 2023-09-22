FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $290.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.07.

FedEx stock opened at $261.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

