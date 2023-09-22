FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $290.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.07.

FedEx Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of FDX opened at $261.75 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

