FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $17.00-$18.50 EPS.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

FDX stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.97. 186,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.98.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

