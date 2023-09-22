FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $17.00-$18.50 EPS.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $262.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.56 and its 200-day moving average is $238.98. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

