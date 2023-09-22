FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $17.00-$18.50 EPS.
FedEx Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $261.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.07.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
