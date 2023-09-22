FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $17.00-$18.50 EPS.

FedEx Stock Up 4.5 %

FDX opened at $261.75 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.56 and a 200 day moving average of $238.98.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.22.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

