FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $17.00-$18.50 EPS.

FedEx Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $261.75 on Friday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.22.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in FedEx by 248.3% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 505,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,387,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 62,657.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 219,652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 219,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in FedEx by 70.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,334 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 213,439 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

