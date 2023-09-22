Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX:FRM) Insider Acquires A$50,106.00 in Stock

Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX:FRM – Get Free Report) insider George Palatianos acquired 400,848 shares of Farm Pride Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$50,106.00 ($32,326.45).

George Palatianos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, George Palatianos purchased 166 shares of Farm Pride Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$20.75 ($13.39) per share, with a total value of A$3,444.00 ($2,221.94).

Farm Pride Foods Limited produces, processes, manufactures, and sells eggs and egg products in Australia. The company offers free range, barn laid, birds, and farm fresh eggs. It also provides egg products, such as whole eggs, egg white, egg yolk, scrambled eggs, peeled boiled eggs, fried eggs, and omelettes, as well as egg cartons.

