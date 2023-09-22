Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX:FRM) Insider Acquires A$50,106.00 in Stock

Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX:FRM – Get Free Report) insider George Palatianos acquired 400,848 shares of Farm Pride Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$50,106.00 ($32,326.45).
George Palatianos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 12th, George Palatianos purchased 166 shares of Farm Pride Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$20.75 ($13.39) per share, with a total value of A$3,444.00 ($2,221.94).
Farm Pride Foods Stock Performance
Farm Pride Foods Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Farm Pride Foods
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Analysts Recommend These Mining Stocks Before Metal Prices Rally
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Farm Pride Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farm Pride Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.