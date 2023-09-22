Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $550.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $299.96 and a one year high of $601.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $520.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.78. The stock has a market cap of $522.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LLY. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

