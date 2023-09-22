Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

