Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,962,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Ecolab by 88.9% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.93.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.93. 215,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,841. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

