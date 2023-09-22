Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $553.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $574.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

