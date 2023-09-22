Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,319,000 after buying an additional 191,640 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $314.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.21.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

