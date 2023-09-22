Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.12.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.51. 431,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,928,321. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.93 and a 200-day moving average of $385.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

