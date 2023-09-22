Drive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after purchasing an additional 235,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

