Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 57,438 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 306.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,351 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,577,000 after acquiring an additional 787,088 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $39.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.