DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 590 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 179.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,078,000 after buying an additional 2,938,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,117,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,025,025,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

NYSE WMT opened at $161.89 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $435.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

