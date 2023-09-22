DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) General Counsel Sells $59,100.00 in Stock

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DocGo stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $529.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.64 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, research analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upped their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 174,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the first quarter worth $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 99.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DocGo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

