Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $52.36 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

