Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Stock Position Raised by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,813,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,006,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,560,000 after buying an additional 953,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,192,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,215,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,255,000 after acquiring an additional 518,403 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

