Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 3.8% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meredith Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFCF stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.