Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $120.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $123.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $133.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

