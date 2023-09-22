Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Devon Energy stock opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after buying an additional 1,003,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after buying an additional 1,049,592 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,055,000 after buying an additional 350,916 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

