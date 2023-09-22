David Z. Richards, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Stock

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) EVP David Z. Richards, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $76,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,428.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Citizens Financial Services Trading Down 1.7 %

CZFS stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.31. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.55. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 429.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after buying an additional 217,670 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 87,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Services by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Services by 1,302.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,689 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

