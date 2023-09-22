David V. Hedley III Sells 394 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) Director David V. Hedley III sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $20,629.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,540 shares in the company, valued at $185,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.20.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
