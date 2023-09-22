Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $249.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.20. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $283.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

