CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.28.

CVS Health stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

