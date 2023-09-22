CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.
CVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.
CVB Financial Price Performance
Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial
In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,220,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 167,150 shares of company stock worth $3,256,198. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 20.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 63.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CVB Financial
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CVB Financial
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Enterprise Products: 7.33% Yield and 26-Years of Dividend Growth
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- A Tech Stock You’ve Never Heard Of Just Hit The Rally Button
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is New IPO Instacart Already Hitting Speed Bumps?
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.