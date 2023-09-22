CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.

CVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,220,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 167,150 shares of company stock worth $3,256,198. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 20.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 63.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVB Financial

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

