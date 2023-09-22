CVB Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.
CVB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.
CVB Financial Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CVBF opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $29.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial
In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 167,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,198 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVBF. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CVB Financial
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVB Financial
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Enterprise Products: 7.33% Yield and 26-Years of Dividend Growth
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- A Tech Stock You’ve Never Heard Of Just Hit The Rally Button
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is New IPO Instacart Already Hitting Speed Bumps?
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.