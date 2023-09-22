CVB Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of CVBF opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 167,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,198 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVBF. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

