CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 19.3% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 47.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 73.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 9.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.46 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.52.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

