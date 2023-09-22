Critical Analysis: Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (RIBS) & Its Peers

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Free Report) is one of 84 public companies in the “Restaurants” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Southern Concepts Restaurant Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Concepts Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Competitors 611 2456 3223 38 2.42

As a group, “Restaurants” companies have a potential upside of 13.54%. Given Southern Concepts Restaurant Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Concepts Restaurant Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Concepts Restaurant Group N/A N/A -0.04 Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Competitors $1.78 billion $89.22 million 748.16

This table compares Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Southern Concepts Restaurant Group. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of shares of all “Restaurants” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of shares of all “Restaurants” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Concepts Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Competitors 9.56% -13.70% 3.46%

Summary

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group peers beat Southern Concepts Restaurant Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it owned and managed restaurants in Colorado. The company was formerly known as Bourbon Brothers Holding Corporation and changed its name to Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. in March 2015. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

