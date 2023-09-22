Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 281.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Articles

