Coty (NYSE:COTY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COTY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.02.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 72.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

