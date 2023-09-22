Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $555.08 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $245.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $553.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.36.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

