Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $211.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.