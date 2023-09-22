Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $49,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 309.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 144.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:STE opened at $220.58 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.80 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.49%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.