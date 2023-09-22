Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,857 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $33,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $426.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.46. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

