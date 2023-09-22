Contrasting ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) & Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) and Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Ducommun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A Ducommun 3.25% 6.90% 3.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Ducommun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ducommun $743.37 million 0.86 $28.79 million $1.93 22.80

Analyst Recommendations

Ducommun has higher revenue and earnings than ParaZero Technologies.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ParaZero Technologies and Ducommun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParaZero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ducommun 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ducommun has a consensus price target of $61.40, suggesting a potential upside of 39.55%. Given Ducommun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ducommun is more favorable than ParaZero Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Ducommun shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Ducommun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ducommun beats ParaZero Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, engages in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. ParaZero Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, engine components, ammunition handling systems, and magnetic seals. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

