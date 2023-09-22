Contrasting OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OFG Bancorp and United Community Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Community Banks 0 3 3 0 2.50

OFG Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.33%. United Community Banks has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.40%. Given OFG Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 25.19% 16.92% 1.79% United Community Banks 24.81% 10.79% 1.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares OFG Bancorp and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.6% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. OFG Bancorp pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. United Community Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OFG Bancorp and United Community Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $641.30 million 2.10 $166.24 million $3.73 7.67 United Community Banks $950.86 million 3.12 $277.47 million $2.53 9.87

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than OFG Bancorp. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats United Community Banks on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. Further, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Additionally, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, it originates loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, the company provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, it offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

