Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 61.7% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $217,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.35. The company had a trading volume of 122,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,521. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.41 and its 200 day moving average is $242.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.14.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

