Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRK. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.