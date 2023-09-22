Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Computer Task Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $165.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

